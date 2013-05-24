CLOSE
Morgan Freeman Falls Asleep During Boring Interview [VIDEO]

Once again, Morgan Freeman proves why he is the most awesome black actor to not give a damn about promoting films. The man who has the voice of what many presume God to sound like was promoting his latest film “Now You See Me” with co-star Sir Michael Caine. While Caine was conversing with the interviewer, Freeman was trying to stay awake. However, the veteran actor was no match for the Sandman and fell asleep during the interview.

Check out the hilarious footage below.

After you’ve chuckled at Morgan Freeman nodding off, peep him reading an excerpt from “Go the Fuck to Sleep.”

