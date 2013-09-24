CLOSE
Larenz Tate Doubles Up In “Gun Hill,” Wants To Play Boxing Legend

Actor Larenz Tate will have fans literally seeing double in the new series “Gun Hill,” produced by Reggie Rock Bythewood. In this New York based cop drama the “Love Jones” star plays twin brothers, Bird and Trane, (is that a nod to Charlie Parker and John Coltrane?) who are on opposite sides of the law. At this year’s Urbanworld Film Festival the “Love Jones” star told TheUrbanDaily what it was like to play twin brothers, the current state of Black film and if he’d take on another biopic similar to his turn as Frankie Lymon in “Why Do Fools Fall In Love.”

