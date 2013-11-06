6 Perfect Office Party Dresses You Won’t Believe Are From Walmart!

By now, your calendar should be overflowing with festive holiday themed events. If you’re like me, you’re still debating on whether or not you should make a cameo at your company’s holiday event. Although you may have overbooked that infectious smile of yours and your fresh new winter hair style, you still have one huge task ahead of you. What to wear?

Yes this is the time to let loose and celebrate a year’s worth of success and hard work with your co-workers, but your attire for your office holiday party has one theme and one theme only–professional! Over-the-top outfits will get you talked about, but in the worst way ever. There’s plenty of on-trend possibilities and timeless classics that are suitable for almost any event.

Here’s six office party dresses I’ve found at Walmart perfect to debut at your company’s holiday event.

