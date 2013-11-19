Check Out The Word On The Streetz Newz

To stay up to date with Mz Shyneka’s Word On The Streetz News click here.

Michelle Obama Visits BET’s 106 & Park

First Lady Michelle Obama stopped by 106 & Park to drop some words of wisdom for the youth. Bow wow and Keshia Chante had the pleasure of being in Mrs. Obama’s presence, she spoke about her personal and her family’s stance on education.

“So many young people just get into the grades and checking the boxes of the things they think they’re supposed to do, but there’s also a value in learning how to love to learn,” she said. “I want my girls to be lifelong learners, but I also don’t want them to take anything for granted.”

Then she hinted that she wants her girls to get it in their minds to go away for college. “I’ve been talking to my kids about college and getting them to think about how much fun it’s going to be and getting excited about the possibility of living on a campus with other young people,” she continued. “I don’t want them staying at home up under me.”

During her visit, she also addressed her husband’s “North Star” Goal, which aims to seeAmerica have the highest proportion of college graduates in the world by 2020. The hour-long episode will air (Tues.) evening at 6 p.m. on BET

Drake Shows Off His New H-Town Tattoo?

November 18th H Town…..Yes we know Drake is from Canada but the rapper had so much fun in Houston that he had to get an H-Town tattoo reppin for their city. Drake who is currently on tour doesn’t care what you think, NOTHING WAS THE SAME after Houston….

Kim Kardashian Goes Bra-Less While Out and About

Kim was spotted out and about and so was her boobs, she was wearing a see through mesh top with a long skirt that shows off her figure, which I like. She does look nice, and really she is wearing a bra its just a nude color to match her skin. She stopped by the the Mario Testino “Alta Moda” exhibit at the Queen Sofia Institute in New York City. She looks cute though… I’m not going to throw shade today!

Kanye West “Bound 2″ Video

Take a look at the new video from Kanye West which premiered on Ellen, Kim who looks great, she is naked (topless) and riding on a motorcycle with Kanye…..I think it represents love, but its simple take a look and let us know your thoughts. I think he is signifying the togetherness of these two.

Drake Likes Everybody: Spotted On A Date With Zoe Kravitz

Are you truly surprised that Drake decided to swoon after Zoe? Especially after his Twitter thirst back in 2011 where he said:

“ Zoe Kravitz on Californication…my two favorite things in the world. But she’s not a thing…she’s everything.”

According to Global Grind, Drake and Zoe were seen arriving at Gjelina restaurant in Venice with Zoe in toe, They were seated outside on the patio where Zoe drank wine, laughed a lot and was full of smiles. Meanwhile, Drakes bodyguard sat on the inside of the restaurant making sure no photos were taken. When dinner was over, Drake was a gentlemen and waited for Zoe outside of the restroom before they exited the restaurant together. I bet Drake has a notepadfull of names of women he wants to “date” and checks them off as he goes down the list. Zoe will turn Drake out, like Erykah turned out Common and and Andre 3000.. I’m here for it…

Rihanna Already Back in the Studio

Earlier this week Rihanna wrapped up her successful Diamonds World Tour and she’s already back in the studio working on her eight album.

Singer Mary Lambert spilled the beans yesterday by Tweeting,

“RIHANNA IS RECORDING NEXT DOOR TO ME. I REPEAT: THERE IS ONLY A WALL BETWEEN ME AND THE GODDESS.”

Mary quickly deleted the Tweet but it was too late and the news has already circulated amongst the Navy.

NeNe Leakes Rushed to the Hospital

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes blessed to be alive after being rushed to the hospital. Last night NeNe Tweeted pictures from her hospital bed showing two IVs coming out of her arms saying she was blessed to be alive. NeNe did not reveal what was wrong.

Nicci Gilbert Not Returning to R&B Divas

R&B Divas Atlanta will have to find a new villain because Nicci Gilbert is not coming back. TV One announced yesterday that R&B Divas Atlanta and R&B Divas LA have both been renewed but Nicci Gilbert, Faith Evans and LaTocha Scott’s names were missing from the lineup. Returning divas in Atlanta include KeKe Wyatt, Angie Stone, Syleena Johnson and Monifah. No word on which LA Divas will be returning. Shooting for R&B Divas Atlanta is set to begin this month.

Tyrese Opens a Travel Agency

Tyrese Gibson, the author, actor, singer, record label mogul and businessman can add travel agent to his list of accomplishments.

Tyrese had a soft launch for his new travel agency, Voltron Travel, and booked over forty flights in three days.

“If you ever want to invent something, pay attention to what people complain about.”

The actor explained his motivation for this new business venture. He noticed that celebs often get preferential treatment when flying. Celebs are granted access to VIP lounges, experience short or no lines at curbside check-in, and enjoy many other perks during travel. So, he figured he’d offer these luxe perks to the general public- not a bad idea since everyone wants to live the glamorous life!

During the interim while VoltronTravel.com is in the works, you all can book your travel with all the perks via one of the agents available 9-5.

I know I plan to support Tyrese. We hope you will too! Voltron Travel is Freddyo approved!

Check Tyrese on Twitter @Tyrese & @VoltronTravel

Also On Hot 107.9: