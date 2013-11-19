Searcy’s Trending Topic #SpitefulRevenge #DishBestServedCold

CLOSE
Don’t hate the player, hate the middle finger that’s now pointing at your house from your jilted lover’s back patio.

Alan Markovitz recently moved in to a home in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., next door to his ex-wife. He then proceeded to erect this bronze statue in her — and her new boyfriend’s — honor:

The middle-finger statue was brought to the world’s attention, according to Gawker,by Lenka Tuohy, the daughter of Markovitz’s ex.

“[I]t’s hard for me to enjoy my baths now because my fav tub is in my moms bathroom which faces out towards tif and alans house,” Tuohy wrote in a tweet that is no longer available.

Markovitz who, BuzzFeed reports, is a strip club owner and author of “Topless Prophet: The True Story of America’s Most Successful Gentleman’s Club Entrepreneur,” said his beef is not with his ex, but with her new lover.

Deadline Detroit reports that, according to Markovitz, his ex had an affair with the man she’s now cohabiting with.

“I’m so over her,” Markovitz said. “This is about him. This is about him not being a man.”

Markovitz told MyFox Detroit he never meant for his statue to make headlines.

