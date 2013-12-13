Free Celebrity Basketball Game Friday for A Great Cause!

This Friday join Reec of Hot 107.9 and the Hot 1079 Hotshots Celebrity Basketball Team at Crawford Long Middle School for a free celebrity basketball game to raise toys for children and families in need this holiday season. Admission is free but unwrapped toys are welcome to be donated to Positive American Youth so they can be given away to families in need for their annual toy give away that will be taking place later on this month.

You never know what celebs will make their way to this great event!

Game information:

Crawford Long Middle School

3200 Latona Drive. Atlanta

6:00pm

Free Admission

