CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Special K Gives Interesting Black History Month Spotlight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Since it’s Black History Month, Special K feels it’s his responsibility to highlight those who made huge contributions to our history. Listen to the audio player as he spotlights George Washington Carver in his own interesting way! 

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Learns How Black History Month Is Celebrated In Heaven [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Black History Month Is Celebrated In February [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Republicans Are Celebrating Black History Month [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Special K Gives Interesting Black History Month Spotlight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Black History , Black History Month , George Washington Carver , Special K

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close