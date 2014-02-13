D Wade Accused Of Domestic Violence; Brandy’s B-Day Surprise; Bey At #NYFW & More…

Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Siovaughn Wade Accuses Him Of Domestic Violence

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are happily engaged and planning a future together, but there’s one person who was left behind, that is still very affected by the past she shared with Wade. Wade’s ex-wife Siovaughn Funches made startling claims about the Miami Heat basketball star, who recently fathered a baby outside of he and Gabrielle Union’s relationship, in newly released court documents.

Siovaughn accused Wade of domestic violence in the legal papers: “I had known that Dwyane Wade had a temper and could become violent at times,” she said, “but when we moved out of my mother’s home … into our own apartment with our infant son, the violence increased. This, however, was just the surface of the domestic violence Dwayne Wade would inflict upon me.”

She continued:

“As a means of controlling me, and as part of Dwyane Wade’s domestic violence pattern, he would often hit me, lock me in rooms and not allow me out, threaten to take my sons from me and frighten me by telling me he knows judges and that they are on his pay roll and he can take the children from me at any time he wanted. The domestic violence and abuse continued on for several years in our family.”

That wasn’t the end of her allegations. She claimed Wade gave her an STD because he was cheating on her. Siovaughn and Wade are currently engulfed in a bitter custody battle over their children and it appears their relationship is getting no better. We hope they solve their issues.

