Prince stopped by the “Arsenio Hall Show” last night, but he didn’t just sing. According to HeadKrack, he helped a man break up with his girlfriend. Listen to HeadKrack‘s Hip-Hop Spot to hear how the hilarious break up went down!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Prince Sued For Millions In Botched Fragrance Deal

RELATED: Arsenio Hall Gives The Bright Side Of Being Snubbed By Will Smith [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Has Arsenio Hall Found His Gay Brother? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Prince Helps Man Break Up With His Girlfriend [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com