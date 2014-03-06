CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Andre 3000 Resurrects Jimi Hendrix In New Biopic [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

When news first broke rapper Andre 3000 would be playing the role of Jimi Hendrix in a film, many were skeptical. Now, a few days before it makes it’s debut at South By Southwest Music Festival, the first clip is making the rounds on the internet.

The film, titled “All Is By My Side,” focuses on the life of the guitar legend before he became a worldwide sensation at the Monterrey Pop Festival where he famously lit his guitar on fire. Viewers get to watch Hendrix go from a backing musician in New York City to a celebrated artist in London. Although “All Is By My Side” is a biopic, none of the music Hendrix created will be apart of the film because his estate wouldn’t give producers of the film the rights to the songs. However, as Hendrix, Andre 3000 will perform covers of songs by The Beatles, Muddy Waters, and Elvis Presley.

In the preview clip, we find Jimi Hendrix in a bar talking to a model who turned into his muse named Linda Keith. He’s trying to convince her to come see him perform at the Monterrey Pop Festival.

Check out the clip below.

Source

READ MORE HOT FILM COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Jesse Eisenberg As Lex Luthor: The Social Justice Experiment [VIDEO]

EXTRA CREDIT: Mike Epps On Finally Playing Richard Pryor & Working With Kevin Hart [EXCLUSIVE]

The Oscars’ Diversity Problem In One Image

Andre 3000 Resurrects Jimi Hendrix In New Biopic [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

All Is By My Side , Andre 3000 , jimi hendrix , movie

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close