Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Are People Watching “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” For The Men? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It seems like the men are in just as much drama as the women this season on  ”The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”  Gary With Da Tea even reports people might be watching the show specifically for the men. Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear which RHOA husband said show numbers have increased since the men joined  the show.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

