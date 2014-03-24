CLOSE
Jay Z Bigs Up Lupita & Disses Drake; Yaya Breastfeeds On IG; Kandi & Tiny Do ‘WWHL’ & More…

Jay Z Bigs Up Lupita & Disses Drake

Happy Monday!

While you were catching up on some much-needed sleep and last-minute errands this weekend, Jay Z was all in his feelings and dissed Drake…well kind of

Remember when Drake got his panties all in a bunch because Rolling Stone (not only replaced his cover with Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had suddenly passed away from a drug overdose) published “off the cuff” comments Drizzy made about Kanye West and Jay Z?

“It’s like Hov can’t drop bars these days without at least four art references. I would love to collect [art] at some point, but I think the whole Rap/art world thing is getting kind of corny,” Drake said without the intentions of it being published (so he says). Well, the comments ran in Drizzy’s interview and Jay caught wind of it. While we don’t think Drake meant any harm, after all they did collaborate on “Pound Cake,” on his album “Nothing Was The Same,” Jay clearly felt a way about his words because he responded to them on Jay Electronica’s track “We Made It.”

“Sorry Mr. Drizzy for so much art talk/Silly me, rappin’ ’bout sh-t that I really bought/While these rappers rap about guns that they ain’t shot/ And a bunch of other silly sh-t that they ain’t got,” Jigga rapped before shouting out “12 Years A Slave” star Lupita Nyong’o.

“I’m on my Lupita Nyong’o/ Stuntin’ on stage after 12 Years A Slave/This Ace of Spades look like an Oscar

Black tux, look like a mobster.”

We’re almost positive Drake isn’t going to retaliate since Jay is like his idol and stuff. He’ll probably just apologize and blame Rolling Stone again.UP NEXT: Yaya Dacosta Joins The #NormalizeNursing Movement

