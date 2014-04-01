Why Kobe Bryant Shouldn’t Have Spoke On The Trayvon Martin Case [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Kobe Bryant made a statement about the Miami Heat jumping to Travyon Martin‘s defense without having all the facts. He furthermore says this an issue in the Black community where Black people come to other Black people’s defense for race alone. Listen to this edition of 3 Things You Should Know to hear Jeff Johnson explain why Kobe shouldn’t have used the Trayvon Martin case as an example and why he’s not the best person to speak on behalf of the Black community.

