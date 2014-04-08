CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Kenya Moore Lie About Her Dog Velvet’s Death? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

On the last episode of “The Real Housewives of AtlantaKenya Moore was devastated after her dog Velvet allegedly died. But according to Gary With Da Tea, that never happened! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear where Velvet was spotted alive!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

