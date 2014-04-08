On the last episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Kenya Moore was devastated after her dog Velvet allegedly died. But according to Gary With Da Tea, that never happened! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear where Velvet was spotted alive!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Why Didn’t NeNe Leakes & Kenya Moore Attend Kandi Burruss’ Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did NeNe Leakes Reveal Kenya Moore Had Butt Implants? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Tamar Braxton’s Message To The Kenya Moores Of The World [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Kenya Moore Lie About Her Dog Velvet’s Death? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com