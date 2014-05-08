CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Real Story Behind The Fight That Landed Chris Brown In Jail [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It turns out we might not have the full story on why the fight that landed Chris Brown in jail.  Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear how Chris Brown was provoked by the man who was beat up!

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

