Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Will Cee-Lo Release His Version Of “Happy”? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

We recently reported the No. 1 song in the country, “Happy” was originally sung by Cee-Lo. He’s finally speaking out on how he feels about the song’s success, and if he would release his version. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear what he said!

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

Will Cee-Lo Release His Version Of “Happy”? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

