Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Queen Latifah’s Next Movie Role Will Be One Of Her Best [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea reports Queen Latifah will play blues singer Bessie Smith in a forthcoming biopic. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why this will be her best performance since “Set It Off.”!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Why Queen Latifah’s Next Movie Role Will Be One Of Her Best [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

