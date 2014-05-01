Draya set the Internets on fire last night when she posted a picture of herself in a tank top and some sexy underwear filtered in black and white. According to Draya’s Instagram, she took the photos at Facet Studios. Once again Draya proves to us she’s one of the hottest girls in the game.

Draya thanked the good folks at Facet Studios with this caption:

“Thanks @facetstudio for these amazing photos ….. A good tan goes a long way”.

She also used the time to let her followers know she’s amassed 2 million followers, so lets take those photos as a gift we will surely take.

Follow @giant_life For The Latest In Music, Men's Culture, Sneakers, Sports And Lifestyle— GIANT Life (@giant_life) July 09, 2013

Draya’s Best Swimsuit Moments On Instagram was originally published on giantlife.com