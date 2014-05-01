CLOSE
Woman Crush
Draya’s Best Swimsuit Moments On Instagram

draya

Draya set the Internets on fire last night when she posted a picture of herself in a tank top and some sexy underwear filtered in black and white. According to Draya’s Instagram, she took the photos at Facet Studios.  Once again Draya proves to us she’s one of the hottest girls in the game.

Draya thanked the good folks at Facet Studios with this caption:

“Thanks @facetstudio for these amazing photos ….. A good tan goes a long way”.

She also used the time to let her followers know she’s amassed 2 million followers, so lets take those photos as a gift we will surely take.

