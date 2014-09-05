New Jobs Report, The State Of Black Unemployment [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The latest jobs numbers are out and despite the overall unemployment rate falling to 6.1%, unemployment for African Americans remains in double digit figures. Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel, featuring Dru Ealons, Lauren Victoria Burke and Michelle Hudgens, discuss the August jobs report and the state of Black unemployment. Listen to their entire conversation below.

