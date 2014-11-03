Deadbeat Dad Alert: Yung Berg Owes $87k for Child Support!

www.WordOnTheStreetzNews.com

Yung Berg has definitely turned out to be one of my least favorite cast members on VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood. He’s slimy, shady and just plain disrespectful..and now, I have one more reason to add to that list.

Apparently, he has refused to take responsibility for a son in Illinois and hasn’t paid a single dime since 2011 for the 7 year old autistic boy.

The deets on Berg’s negligence were revealed on DeadBeatsIllinois.com. Peep it out here!!!

