CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Why Usher’s Son Is Unimpressed With Him EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

So what Usher has several Grammys laying around the house. That doesn’t count for much in his son’s book! Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear why his youngest son is not impressed at all by his father’s talent or career!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get more Gary’s Tea here, and listen LIVE weekdays at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Usher Opens Up About Not Knowing His Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Usher Made Another Bad Choice In Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Usher Gives Good Reason For Smacking Nicki Minaj’s Butt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Usher’s Son Is Unimpressed With Him EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Usher , Usher's kids , Usher's son

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close