Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rev. Al Sharpton: “Everything We Worked Hard For Could Go Out The Window” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rev. Al Sharpton Holds News Conference At National Action Network's Office

Today’s midterm election will determine a lot for the African-American community. Rev. Al Sharpton goes as far as to say it if we don’t get it out to vote it could throw everything we worked so hard for out the window. Listen to this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to hear him discuss more on today’s election, how the justice system can be affected, and how to get around voter fraud in your community.

Rev. Al Sharpton: "Everything We Worked Hard For Could Go Out The Window" [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

