Rebound Chronicles: Amber Rose Dating French Montana’s Brother!

You know what they say: The best way to get over a man is to get under a new one.

It seems that Amber Rose fully agrees with the old saying because rumor has it that she’s moving onward, upward and away from her failed relationship with Wiz Khalifa.

Initial reports were stating that she was spotted in an NYC nightclub with French Montana. However, she was actually with his brother Zack! The two were seen canoodling, kissing and all of the above while making their way around New York city’s strip clubs.

