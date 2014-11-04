CLOSE
Word on the Streetz
HomeWord On The Streetz

Rebound Chronicles: Amber Rose Dating French Montana’s Brother!

0 reads
Leave a comment

LOGO5mast2

www.WordOnTheStreetzNews.com

You know what they say: The best way to get over a man is to get under a new one.  

RELATED:Single As A Dollar Bill: Amber Rose Denies All Dating Rumors

amber-rose-wiz-khalifa divorce

It seems that Amber Rose fully agrees with the old saying because rumor has it that she’s moving onward, upward and away from her failed relationship with Wiz Khalifa.

Related: Amber Rose Still Misses Wiz Khalifa! [VIDEO]

Initial reports were stating that she was spotted in an NYC nightclub with French Montana.  However, she was actually with his brother Zack!  The two were seen canoodling, kissing and all of the above while making their way around New York city’s strip clubs.

Check Photos Out Here

Amber Rose , french montana , French Montana's Brother , Rebound Chronicles , Wiz Khalifa

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close