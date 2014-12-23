CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

The Top Funniest Holiday Break Ups! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The holidays are here, and this might be the best time to break up with your boo that’s getting on your nerves. Not to mention you get out of buying them a gift! Listen to the audio player to hear “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” listener’s hilarious holiday break ups!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

RELATED: Porsha Stewart Weighs In On The Latest Celebrity Break Ups! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Celebrity Break Ups: Couples That Might Not Last Past 2012

RELATED: Is This Drake’s Toughest Break Up Yet? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

The Top Funniest Holiday Break Ups! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

break-ups , couples , holiday break ups , relationships

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close