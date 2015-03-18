Bryshere Gray Talks “Empire” 2-Hour Season Finale, Soundtrack Debuting At No. 1

Bryshere Gray joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the 2-hour season finale of Fox’s Empire and the show’s soundtrack debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart.

Gray, who plays Terrence Howard’s son Hakeem in the Fox hit, talked about the skyrocketing success of the show, which has industry insiders stunned. Gray told Martin, “We’re working with Oscar-nominated directors, and Terrence [Howard] and Taraji [P. Henson] is the leading lady and man, so that is setting the tone.”

When asked if he ever told Lee Daniels or Danny Strong, the executive producer and creator of the show respectively, that they are going “a little too far with the craziness,” Gray said, “No, I let them do what they do.”

“They’re phenomenal directors and the best writers in the world,” he added.

Gray also told Martin to expect some drama in the upcoming episode: “There’s going to be some hair getting pulled out … there’s going to be some cat fights and you may get to see who is going to run the company.”

Watch Martin and Gray discuss Fox’s smash hit and the debut of the Empire soundtrack at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 in the video clip above.

Be sure to tune in for the 2-hour season finale of Empire on Fox at 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST on Fox.

