BlackLivesMatters Activists Make Fortune’s World’s Greatest Leaders List

Hard work and social activism paid off for Johnetta Elzie and DeRay McKesson, who were just named two of Fortune‘s “World’s Greatest Leaders List” for their work with #BlackLivesMatter, and being on the ground in Ferguson, Mo.

McKesson and Elzie beat out other notables like Mark Zuckerberg (#25), LeBron James (#31), and Jimmy Fallon (#45). The two have been lauded for bridging the gap between social media activism, and activism on the frontlines. They’re bringing Ferguson to our doorsteps, without the permission of the media. They prove that millennials do have a firm grasp on what truly matters, our lives – Black lives.

From Fortune:

After the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Mo., Mckesson left his school administrator job in Minneapolis to protest in St. Louis. He met Elzie at a medic training on how to respond to tear gas, and together they began to chronicle events in the shooting’s wake as they unfolded with breakneck speed. Their award-winning online newsletter, This Is the Movement, now has some 15,000 subscribers—and the two reach another 100,000 followers via Twitter. “My role here is just to amplify the message,” Mckesson tells Fortune. “We are two of many people.”

McKesson and Elzie shared their congratulations on Twitter and the sentiment that this fight is far from over.

The Fortune list is major 😳 but… They still killing us. Maybe it's the hood in me but they still killing niggas like its 1667. — ShordeeDooWhop (@Nettaaaaaaaa) March 26, 2015

When black people can just BE, in every space, is when I know we've won. — ShordeeDooWhop (@Nettaaaaaaaa) March 26, 2015

Also, I hope everyone who's "looking for leadership in ferguson" knows that there THOUSANDS of leaders right in STL. — ShordeeDooWhop (@Nettaaaaaaaa) March 26, 2015

Humbled and honored to be included in the #FortuneLeaders list with @Nettaaaaaaaa: http://t.co/Jd3IhxgFYz — deray mckesson (@deray) March 26, 2015

We are but two of many people. And our goal is, and has been, to tell the story and amplify the story in ways that impact change. — deray mckesson (@deray) March 26, 2015

