Nicki Minaj, Her Thong And Her Jordans Take Over Finland

BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience

Source: Frazer Harrison/BET / Getty

Nicki Minaj is set to hit the stage in Finland this July and concert promoters have prepared for her arrival in the most interesting of ways.

With the excitement level clearly at it’s peak as they anticipate Nicki’s first-ever concert in the country, residents awoke today to find Finland’s historic Helenski Cathedral covered in 1,000 life-sized cut outs of her 2014 “Anaconda” single artwork.

Fans of Ms. Minaj were allowed to take the Nicki replicas home with them and 200 of those lucky fans were surprised to find 2-day passes to attend the Summer Up Festival, where she will be performing, stuck right on her world-famous donk.

The festival’s promoters are reportedly hoping that fans will bring the cut-outs with them to the show and if we had to take a wild guess, we’d say they’ll likely get their wish.

Nicki Minaj, Her Thong And Her Jordans Take Over Finland was originally published on theurbandaily.com

