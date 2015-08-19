CLOSE
Subway Slams Jared Fogle After Pleading Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

Jared Gogle

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty

Fans are shocked to learn of Jared Fogle being charged with child pornography, and pleading guilty, but no one has been hit harder with the news than the company itself.

The restaurant chain released another statement on the matter at hand, following their tweet on social media yesterday evening, stating that they no longer had a relationship with the former spokesman.

Subway wrote in a message:

“Jared Fogle’s actions are inexcusable and do not represent our brand’s values. We had already ended our relationship with Jared.”

So far, no public statement has been made by Jared on the termination of his relationship with the restaurant brand, nor the child pornography charges.

Earlier today, reports said that Fogle’s wife, Katie McLaughlin, announced that she plans to file for divorce in the near future, in order to protect their two children together.

What are your thoughts on Subway’s statements on Jared Fogle?

