If anyone is a proud friend and boyfriend to those he cares about, it’s certainly Drake.

The “Back To Back” rapper has been supporting his new rumored boo Serena Williams for the past two weeks as she almost landed her Grand Slam win at the U.S. Open.

The star tennis player hasn’t laid low since the devastating loss, however, as she launched her fashion show for NYFW, and Drizzy was sitting right in the front row.

Seated next to Anna Wintour, the “10 Bands” rapper made sure to support his girlfriend for her fashion event, which played tons of Drizzy music throughout the night, including his new famous diss track, “Back To Back.”

After the event was over, Drizzy was spotted with Serena backstage, and even showed a little PDA to his new girl by kissing her hand.

It doesn’t appear that friendship is the only thing these two have been cooking up, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Check out the video of Drake showing Serena some PDA over at TMZ.

SOURCE: TMZ | VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter

Proud Boyfriend Goals: Drake Sits Front Row At Serena Williams' Fashion Show As The Two Show Some PDA

