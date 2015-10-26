CLOSE
Entertainment News
Amber Rose Deemed The Worst “WWHL” Guest Ever For Refusing To Talk About Kanye & The Kardashians

After years of Twitter beefing and shady interviews, Amber Rose is not here for the Kanye/Kardashian talk.

During her appearance on Sunday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Amber played a round of “Plead The Fifth” and stayed true to the game’s title by not answering any of the questions, which were all about her ex Kanye West and his next, Kim Kardashian.

When Cohen asked her to rank the Kardashians from least to most interesting, the model became annoyed. “I’m not talking about Kanye or the Kardashians at all!” she insisted. When asked to say something nice about a person she’s had a feud with, Amb awkwardly answered that Kim “makes beautiful babies” and that Kanye “makes really good music.”

At the end of the game, Andy congratulated Amber on “doing the worst job on Plead the Fifth and not answering any of the questions.”

Clearly Amber wasn’t kidding about being a bad bitch.

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Youtube 

Amber Rose , Andy Cohen , beef , Bravo , Kanye West , Kardashians , kIM kARDASHIAN , WWHL

