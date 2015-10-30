Zola’s Insane Twitter Story Might Have Just Landed Her A Movie Deal

Zola grabbed everyone’s attention after an enthralling Twitter story about a “White bitch” named Jessica and two guys named Z and Jarrett who took her on a wild ride to Florida filled with guns, sex, and violence.
She became a trending topic all day on Wednesday and even gained the attention of celebrities like Missy Elliott. But she’s also “captivated” Hollywood execs, who want to make a movie out of her Twitter rant. The Hooter’s waitress/stripper told TMZ that MTV, Vice, and a few independent filmmakers have reached out to her about the story.
Zola told the site she wants Keke Palmer or Meagan Good to play her in a movie or TV series, and after seeing Keke’s sexy new video, we’d have to agree.
What a time to be alive, indeed. A time when a Twitter tale can get you a movie deal.
