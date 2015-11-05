T-Boz Claps Back At Those Attacking TLC For Not Releasing Album Funded By Kickstarter [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 11.05.15
T-Boz of the legendary R&B group TLC called up “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about being the national spokesperson for awareness of the fight against Sickle Cell Anemia, and how she took matters into her own hands to raise money for it.

Plus, she explains what she has to say to the TLC haters who had words to say about the their Kickstarter album not dropping. Click on the audio player to hear all the details in this exclusive interview!

Hear more cool conversations with celebrities on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

