K. Michelle Debuts Her Smaller Booty Named ‘Betsy,’ Announces Return To ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

K. Michelle loves attention. Just days after announcing that her legal team was in the midst of an investigation over bloggers who had invaded her privacy by sharing her address and leaked emails, the singer made a stunning announcement and revealed a smaller booty named “Betsy.”

During a performance in Columbia, South Carolina, K. confirmed that she would be returning to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Similar to Nene Leakes, it’s evident that K. doesn’t mind backpedaling for a check. She was very vocal about wanting to distance herself from the drama and negativity that came along with being in the cast. She still isn’t on good terms with rapper Rasheeda who didn’t believe K.’s former boyfriend, Memphitz was physically abusive towards her.

The new season of her spinoff show, K. Michelle: My Life premieres on January 25th. We wonder if she’ll be showing the “reality” behind her latest procedure on this show or on LHHATL?

In a caption for a photo revealing her new body K. said, “Betsy is smaller, but she still makes a statement. Sometimes less is more. Not finished yet, but feeling liberated getting back to myself.”

Beauties, do you notice the difference in K. Michelle’s appearance? Do you think she’s overexposing herself amongst the two reality shows in efforts to promote her third album which will be released in March?

Zon D'Amour Posted December 28, 2015

