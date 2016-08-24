CLOSE
Rio Police Exaggerated Their Version Of Ryan Lochte’s Events, Too

While this certainly doesn't right Lochte's wrong, it adds another twist into the interesting story.

Around the Games - Olympics: Day 7

The Ryan Lochte scandal continues to get more complicated and confusing by the day.

After the swimmer apologized for lying about getting robbed and held at gunpoint at a Rio gas station last week, it looks like the police lied a bit, too.

In the original press conference called to dispel Lochte’s account of what happened, Rio police chief Fernando Veloso painted the vandalized bathroom as a crime scene. He claimed American swimmers Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger, and Jimmy Feigen, along with Lochte, broke a soap dispenser and mirror. Media outlets also claimed the foursome ripped a door off its hinges as well.

However, according to reports, there was no such damage. A video was also released, which reveals the Olympians never actually entered the bathroom, but the tape does show them urinating on the backside of the gas station.

While this certainly doesn’t right Lochte’s wrong, it adds another twist into the interesting story. Read the rest of the newly released report here.

SOURCE: USA Today | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

