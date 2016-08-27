Kanye West Has A Secret “Famous” Art Exhibit In L.A.

Kanye's "Famous" exhibition at a secret art gallery location in LA tonight. 👻: @KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/zirKOMqCGx — lena (@jlodash) August 27, 2016

Kanye West’s controversial video for his track “Famous” is now on full display for the public.

A secret art exhibition, featuring the naked wax figurines shown in the video, is currently happening in Los Angeles.

Heading to a secret art gallery location to view Kanye's Famous Exhibition!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 27, 2016

The public first became aware of the art exhibition when Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian tweeted that she was on her way there.

Kanye's "Famous" exhibition at a secret art gallery location in LA tonight. 👻: @jenatkinhair pic.twitter.com/uoc2TiQq1n — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 27, 2016

Photos from the exhibit show a life sized interpretation of “Famous” video, which shows the bodies of Rihanna, Amber Rose, Bill Cosby, and Caitlyn Jenner – just to name a few.

Kanye in attendance at the exhibition via video chat. #Famous (SC: Kim & Jen) pic.twitter.com/UsdadAO0RJ — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 27, 2016

Unfortunately, Kanye himself wasn’t present at the exhibition but he did appear through video chat.

