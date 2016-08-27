Kanye West Has A Secret “Famous” Art Exhibit In L.A.

Kanye West’s controversial video for his track “Famous” is now on full display for the public.
A secret art exhibition, featuring the naked wax figurines shown in the video, is currently happening in Los Angeles.
The public first became aware of the art exhibition when Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian tweeted that she was on her way there.
Photos from the exhibit show a life sized interpretation of “Famous” video, which shows the bodies of Rihanna, Amber Rose, Bill Cosby, and Caitlyn Jenner – just to name a few.
Unfortunately, Kanye himself wasn’t present at the exhibition but he did appear through video chat.
PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty
