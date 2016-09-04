Tyra Banks Is The Jealous Girlfriend In Drake’s “Child’s Play” (NEW VIDEO)

Drake just dropped a 12-minute visual gem for his Views track “Child’s Play” and it might just be better than what we expected.

The lengthy video is a two-parter, opening with Drake’s girlfriend (played by supermodel/actress Tyra Banks) finding some incriminating text messages in his phone from another woman while on a date at the Cheesecake Factory. Tyra gets fed up with Drake’s two-timing ways and hits him with a face full of their signature dessert – giving a nod to the track’s meme-a-abe beginning line.

With Drake desperately in need of a little pick me up, he heads to (where else) the strip club for some booty bouncing therapy. OVO signee OB O’Brien got a starring role as the goofy strip club manager “the Texas Hammer.”

Watch the visuals below, and be on the lookout for Drizzy’s short film Please Forgive Me which drops on September 30th.

Jasmine Alyse Posted September 4, 2016

