A man’s new girlfriend has an issue with the fact that he’s still in contact with his ex-girlfriend’s daughter- who he basically raised as his own. While he has no intention of cutting off his three year old “stepdaughter,” Spirit advises him on how to handle the insecurity that his currently is acting out on.

Click on the audio player to hear Spirit’s insightful advice in this exclusive audio clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.“

Spirit Advises Man Whose Girlfriend Is Insecure About Relationship With His Stepdaughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com