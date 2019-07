Looks like thing are comes to a head on season 3 of Rickey Smiley For Real!

Could Gary With Da Tea be getting his own show?

Will Rickey and his son Craig come to speaking terms?

Will Juicy lose her job on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like this season is gonna be full of tea!!

Rickey Smiley For Real Returns To TV One November 15th at 8/7c.

See More

REPRESENT.

Also On Hot 107.9: