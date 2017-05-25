Word on the Streetz
Home > Word On The Streetz

Guess Who Is Accusing Tyra Banks Of Abuse!

Mz Shyneka

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tyra Banks was recently hit with lawsuit that accuses her of abuse!

Q&A For NBC's ' The New Celebrity Apprentice' - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

The lawsuit states she physically manipulated and verbally abused the young lady!

Find Out More Here 

tyra banks , tyra banks abuse , tyra banks abuse lawsuit , tyra banks americas got talent

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

10 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Guess Who Is Accusing Tyra Banks Of Abuse!

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
Latest