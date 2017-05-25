Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Bow Wow On How The Entertainment Industry Can Change You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 18 hours ago
Bow Wow, also known as Shad Moss, came through to the morning show to talk about his show, “Growing Up Hip-Hop,” for which he serves as Executive Producer. He talks about his friendship with Mark Cuban, best known as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks. He talks about how being in the entertainment industry for so long has affected him, and how it can turn you into something you weren’t originally.

Plus, he explains how “Growing Up Hip-Hop” came to be, revealing that it has actually been years in the making. He also reveals some of the hip-hop royalty making appearances on this season.  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

