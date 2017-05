Black Tony Observes 1 Year Anniversary Of Gucci Mane Getting Out Of Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A year ago, Black Tony‘s favorite rapper, Gucci Mane, got released from jail and started a new life. This day is a quite an significant and sensitive day for Black Tony, especially since Gucci Mane has accomplished so much in the months since. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

