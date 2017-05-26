Mariah Carey Took Diva To A Whole New Level On The Set Of Amy Poehler’s ‘The House’

is getting slammed by actorand if what he says is true, folks might want to think twice before casting her in a movie.

Huebel recently went on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio and talked about the upcoming Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler movie The House. Ferrell and Poehler play parents who become low-level casino magnates as a way to pay for their daughter’s college tuition. Huebel also has an acting role in the film. According to Huebel, Carey was cast as herself to make a cameo. “It did not go well,” he said. “It was bananas.”

Huebel said Carey showed up to set “four hours late” and had some “amazing requests.” She needed “all white roses” in her trailer along with stuffed animals — lambs to represent her adored fans, which she calls “lambs.”

It didn’t stop there. According to Huebel, when they asked Carey to perform a specific song for the film, she was like…no. Huebel remembered, “She was like, ‘You guys, I don’t want to sing that song.’ They’re like, ‘We hired you to sing this song.’”

Huebel continued, “So then they were going to do this bit where they shoot her, I think, and they kill her — in the movie. Not in real life. But she didn’t want that. She was like, ‘I don’t think my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?’”

Wonder Woman? So apparently Ms. Carey got hired for rewrites as well.

“They were like, ‘Mariah, we don’t have time for [this],’” Huebel continued. “‘You’re getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. We don’t have time to argue with you. Just do it.’ She just didn’t want to do what they wanted her to do.”

It seems like Mimi was doing the absolute and complete most. Huebel said he doesn’t know if Carey is in the final cut of the film but he assured, “Just know, if you see her, they had to work for it.”

The House comes out on June 30.

Also On Hot 107.9: