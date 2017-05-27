Kandi Burruss On Phaedra Parks: ‘We Can Never Talk Again’

With all the drama that went down on this season of RHOA between Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks—the lying, the lesbian accusations and the lies about rape—it’s not shocking that the singer has no interest in mending her broken relationship with her once best friend.

During an awards event at New York City’s Hunt & Fish Club, Burruss told E! News that she can’t just forgive and speak to Parks again.

“As far as Porsha is concerned, she and I will probably end up having to have a conversation about this. I’ll still probably never be close with her again. But Phaedra? We can never talk again,” she said.

And while she understands the nasty nature of reality shows, Burruss stressed that Parks’ deception took it a whole other level.

“At the end of the day, all the girls throw shade at each other, but to know that people actually plot, behind the scenes, to plant information on people that’s completely made up, that’s a real problem. It wasn’t even for the sake of television; it was for the sake of tearing me down.”

She added: “The fact that she never once let on that she had anything to do with it, clearly, she just wants to tear down my reputation, kill my fan base, hurt my business. It was really just terrible. And then she’s supposed to be friends with Porsha? Then she set her up to be the fall guy? That’s a lot of plotting going on. People don’t want to deal with that.”

In addition, she says she was relieved when the truth came out during the 4-part reunion and exposed Parks.

“It’s a relief to me that my name was cleared, that people no longer have to wonder if I would do something like that,” she said about the drugging rumors and “lesbiangate” reveals coming out. “You can’t fight a lie. I’m just so glad the truth finally came out because I would never want something like that to be attached to me.”

Who can really blame Kandi for not wanting to have anything to do with Phaedra? Just asking for a friend.

