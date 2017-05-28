LeBron James & J.R. Smith Spotted At Future Concert In Cleveland

Via | HotNewHipHop
Even the King pays his respects to Future.
Looking to enjoy their Memorial Day Weekend, Cavs stars LeBron James and JR Smith turned up to Future’s concert on Cleveland on Saturday night.
Finish this story [here]
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
10 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours