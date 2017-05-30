Rich Homie Quan Gets Arrested For Gun & Drug Possession

Rich Homie Quan started 2017 off with a bang after announcing his new deal with Motown Records and he successfully released a new mixtape, Back To The Basics in anticipation for his upcoming debut album, Rich As In Spirit.

Unfortunately, Rich Homie Quan and his entourage were arrested over the weekend after police discovered stolen weapons and drugs in their vehicle. Although it is unclear if Rich Homie was charged, he still remains in police custody at Jefferson County Jail.

Stream Back To The Basics below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

