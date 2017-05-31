Yo' Durtty
Yung Ralph & Trouble Release Visual For 'Game'

The Durtty Boyz

Atlanta natives Trouble and Yung Ralph AKA Juugman just released a new visual for their collab record, “Game”.

GAME FT. @troubledte6 THE MOVIE COMIN REAL SOON🔥🙌🏾💯‼️

A post shared by Juugman aka Yung Ralph (@juugmanent) on

“Game” appears on Yung Ralph’s latest mixtape, I Am Juugman 2 hosted by Bigga Rankin.

Watch the official music video below:

Stream I Am Juugman 2 below:

https://spinrilla.com/mixtapes/yung-ralph-i-am-juugman-2-aka-yung-ralph

Latest