Local News: DeKalb Police Officer Was Dragged+ Early Voting In The 6th Congressional District+ Gun Buyback Initiative

Tami LaTrell

Posted 2 hours ago
DeKalb police officer was dragged during traffic stop

A DeKalb police officer is recovering after a driver of a car dragged him during a traffic stop.  A woman and three men who were in the care are facing aggravated assault charges so far police have not released any names.

 

Early voting in the 6th Congressional District

Early voting is going on in the 6th Congressional District between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel and so far there has not been too many glitches.  You can always find your polling place on the Secretary of State’s website.  Early voting continues until June 16th, election day is June 20.

 

S.A.V.E. gun buyback program 

Community activists are gearing up to get more guns off the streets.  The group Stopping Atlanta Violence Effectively (S.A.V.E.) is holding a gun buyback event on June 15 at the Atlanta Civic Center.  The gun buyback event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and you could get $50 for handguns and up to $100 on long guns/rifles.

 

 

