ATL
Home > ATL

Lebron James Speaks Out After The N Word Was Spray Painted On His Home

B High

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

In a recent press conference Lebron James discusses racism in America. During the press conference Lebron says being black in America is tough. Lebron also goes on to say that racism will always be a part of the world and America.

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Lebron James Speaks Out After The N Word Was Spray Painted On His Home

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest