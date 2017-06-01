Lebron James Speaks Out After The N Word Was Spray Painted On His Home

In a recent press conference Lebron James discusses racism in America. During the press conference Lebron says being black in America is tough. Lebron also goes on to say that racism will always be a part of the world and America.
