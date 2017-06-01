This 12-Year-Old Baltimore Chess Champion Exemplifies Black Excellence

Photo by

National
Home > National

This 12-Year-Old Baltimore Chess Champion Exemplifies Black Excellence

Cahree Myrick went an incredible 7-0 in Nashville, Tennessee to win in his division at the U.S. Chess Federation SuperNationals.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

A 12-year-old boy from Baltimore, Maryland has won the title of the first-ever national youth chess champion, reports The Baltimore Sun.

From The Baltimore Sun:

Cahree [Myrick] went a remarkable 7-0 in Nashville two weeks ago to win his division at the United States Chess Federation SuperNationals…The Baltimore Kids Chess League, in which he [Myrick] plays, touted his victory as perfection. Mayor Catherine Pugh honored Cahree [who plays with the Baltimore Kids Chess League] and his teammates at City Hall Wednesday. And the Baltimore Orioles invited him to Camden Yards Friday…

To do so [win an individual title,] he had to outscore 249 players from 28 states in his division. Eighty-nine players from Maryland competed in more than 20 divisions. Cahree [who also teaches his younger brother Lohgan Spears to play the game] was the only player to finish in the top five in his division.

Myrick — who is a straight-A student-athlete at Roland Park Middle School in Baltimore — loves to practice and study the chess board. His Roland Park team has practices four days each week during after-school hours and has had four other students take a trip to nationals, reports CBS Baltimore.

SOURCE: The Baltimore SunCBS Baltimore

SEE ALSO:

How Chess Club Heals The Wounds Of Ferguson Students

Teen Chess Prodigy Smashes Record Books

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided this summer to take a look at the state of reading for black youth. Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly readtripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest