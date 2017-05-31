Diggin’ In The Crates: Beanie Sigel Recalls Stories Behind Some Of His Hiphop Classics [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Rap Attack’s AJ Showtime and DJ AngelBaby are known for digging in the crates weekly. This time, they tapped Beanie Sigel for a little story telling.
SEE ALSO: 13 Other Rappers Also From Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what the creative process was like for Beans, State Property or their producers, or even what inspired some of their hiphop classics, press play up and peep the nostalgic photos below.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Be on the lookout for new music from Beanie, who will also be debuting a new artist soon as well!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Brotherly Love: 14 Rappers From Philadelphia
11 photos Launch gallery
Brotherly Love: 14 Rappers From Philadelphia
1. CassidySource:Getty 1 of 11
2. EveSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Peedi Crakk & Omillio SparksSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. Charlie BaltimoreSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. Meek MillSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. Black Thought & Quest LoveSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. FreewaySource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Young Gunz: Chris & NeefSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. Beanie SigelSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. Schooly DSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. Lady BSource:Getty 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours